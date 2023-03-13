Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $38.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CATY. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

