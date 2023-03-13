Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Stake Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427,320 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLB. Stephens increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $23.92 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $36.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Stories

