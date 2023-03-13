Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $39,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $140.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.91. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $152.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

