CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

CommScope Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ COMM opened at $6.75 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

