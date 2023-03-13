Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Holdings Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

In other news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

