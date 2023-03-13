Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,696,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $39,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,980,000 after buying an additional 160,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,923 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,103,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 474,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 892,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

NYSE:OFC opened at $24.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $29.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.51%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

