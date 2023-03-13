Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.20.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $102.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

