Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DY. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

DY stock opened at $99.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

