Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,447,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215,514 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Easterly Government Properties worth $259,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,669,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,941,000 after buying an additional 203,310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 718,881 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

DEA stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.64. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

