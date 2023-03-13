Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,744 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 70,680 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,951,000 after acquiring an additional 740,817 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.