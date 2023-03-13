Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Encore Wire by 410.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $185.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.02. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Further Reading

