Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 4,375 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 102.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 101,351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in EPR Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 146.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.37%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

