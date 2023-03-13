Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DCPH. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,903 shares of company stock valued at $103,890 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $14.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.72. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The company had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

