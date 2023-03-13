Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Globant by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,326,000 after buying an additional 28,427 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Globant by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,630,000 after buying an additional 42,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.

Globant stock opened at $153.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.43. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $151.63 and a one year high of $282.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.07.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

