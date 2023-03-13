Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

