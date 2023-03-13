Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 16,971 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,108,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,098 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.51.

Shares of CNHI opened at $15.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.15.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

