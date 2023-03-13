Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 30,414 Shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,414 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in LL Flooring were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 40.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.60 million. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

