Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 42,432 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,432 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cerus were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 59.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 11,686.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25,826 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Stock Up 0.7 %

CERS opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $497.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.97. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cerus Company Profile

CERS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens cut shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

