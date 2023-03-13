Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 463.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

