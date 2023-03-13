Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Utz Brands by 236.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTZ stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,664.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

