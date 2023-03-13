Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 2,982 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at $24,434,635.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $591,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,904 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 3.3 %

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

NYSE:GPI opened at $219.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $242.68. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

