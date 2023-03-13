Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,029 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Block were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Block by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Block by 42,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Block by 8.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Block by 0.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $18,039,979. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $71.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

