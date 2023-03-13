Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100,470 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a $5.00 target price on the stock.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

OSUR opened at $6.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $446.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.08.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Articles

