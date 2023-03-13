Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,193 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $35,477,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 101.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,929,000 after acquiring an additional 554,304 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

MCHP stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

