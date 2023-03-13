Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,728 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in 2U were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 397,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in 2U by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 2U by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in 2U by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,571,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 786,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in 2U by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,288,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 167,402 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 2U from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $642.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.23. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

