Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Pavadi Capital LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pavadi Capital LLC now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $30.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $901.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.61. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.44 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

