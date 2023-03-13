Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $51.37 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $62.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

