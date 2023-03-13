Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $412,000 Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 5,905.3% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,935,000 after buying an additional 1,186,612 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Kforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,674,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 325.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 226,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 420.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 202,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Kforce by 122.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 138,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Stock Performance

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $61.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.92. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.51 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,909.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

