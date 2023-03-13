Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $416,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.22.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $104.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.64. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

