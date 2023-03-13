Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $420,000 Stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,979 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 221.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 50.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

CION stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $543.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.46. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 124.00%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

