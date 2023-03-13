Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $446,000 Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $303.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.27 and a 1 year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

