Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $452,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,421,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $677.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $624.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

