Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $453,000 Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,120 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,880,000 after purchasing an additional 323,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,385,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,927,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,657,000 after buying an additional 404,708 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLMN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

