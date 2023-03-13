Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $465,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174,485 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,994 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,341,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Argus boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DD opened at $70.34 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

