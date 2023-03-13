Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $107.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $273.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

