Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $410,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 71,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Sirius XM Stock Down 3.4 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

