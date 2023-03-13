Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $419,000 in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 51.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 103,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $310,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 29,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.45. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.