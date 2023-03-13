Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $430,000 in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $31.41 on Monday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.07 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BROS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,924.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

