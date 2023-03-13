Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $434,000 in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in IAC by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $49.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.13. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

