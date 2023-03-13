Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $439,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after buying an additional 490,628 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,251,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after buying an additional 54,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $94.56 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $131.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $37,995.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $37,995.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $193,016.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,243 shares in the company, valued at $832,130.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,343 shares of company stock valued at $697,731. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

