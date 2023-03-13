Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $444,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $44,063,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $275.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.67 and its 200 day moving average is $305.22.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,960 shares of company stock worth $7,147,653 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

