Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $448,000 in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,264 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 162.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,057,000 after buying an additional 1,104,118 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after buying an additional 1,076,092 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Evolent Health by 145.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 702,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,027,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 572,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,544,601.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,223,031.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,544,601.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,031.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,284 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

EVH stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

