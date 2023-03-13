Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $412,000 Investment in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Astec Industries by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 166.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASTE. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

ASTE stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.54. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $960.13 million, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $349.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

