Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $431,000 Investment in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amedisys by 54.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 64,019 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 293.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after buying an additional 122,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMED. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.53.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $82.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

