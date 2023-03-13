Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.