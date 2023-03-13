Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 32,644 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 140.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 125.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Towle & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 125.5% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 902,423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 39.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.0% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

NYSE:MTW opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $622.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.06.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

