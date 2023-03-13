Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G-III Apparel Group Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.