Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMBC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

Embecta Price Performance

In related news, Director David F. Melcher bought 3,100 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $30.27 on Monday. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.77 million. Embecta had a net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

