Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 36,504 Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Innoviva Price Performance

Innoviva Profile

INVA stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $752.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.56. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Further Reading

