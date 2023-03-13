Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 79,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 659,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 51,486 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 96,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Price Performance

SPNS opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $26.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

About Sapiens International



Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

